Man behind Agra bus ‘hijacking’ arrested after police encounter

The CCTV footage helped identify Pradeep Gupta at the toll plaza on Wednesday as he led the ‘hijacking’ of the bus. (HT Photo)

The main accused behind the ‘hijacking’ of a private bus, carrying 34 passengers from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the Agra police in the early hours of Thursday.

The police intercepted accused Pradeep Gupta in Fatehabad area of Agra district. In the encounter that followed, Gupta suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

“The main accused of the bus ‘hijacking’ case Pradeep Gupta has been arrested after an encounter with the police. He was on his motorcycle and was traced in Fatehabad area of Agra district in the early hours of Thursday,” said Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra.

Gupta was taken for medical assistance for injury in his leg. The CCTV footage helped identify him at the toll plaza on Wednesday as he led the ‘hijacking’ of the bus.

“We are yet to recover the SUV he was travelling in,” added SSP Kumar.

Pradeep Gupta, his five associates were earlier booked for dacoity and kidnapping at Malpura police station of Agra after the hijacking incident on Wednesday when they all stopped the bus carrying 34 passengers from Gurugram to Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

The bus was hijacked on New Southern Bye Pass of Agra late last night. The driver, conductor and helper were asked to get down from the bus and passengers were asked to get into another bus. The hijacked bus was later traced near a dhaba in Etawah district.

Money dispute was the reason for hijacking of the bus which was owned by Pawan Arora from Gwalior.

It is said that Pradeep Gupta was involved in a monetary dispute with Ashok Arora, the father of Pawan Arora. Ashok Arora had died due to Covid-19 and hijacking was planned by accused Pradeep Gupta to realise the outstanding money he owed Arora.

The family members of Ashok Arora identified Pradeep Gupta from CCTV footage at a toll plaza. He was in the SUV car used by the alleged hijackers.

Sources revealed that Pradeep Gupta was a tout at the Etawah RTO office and he used to give loans.