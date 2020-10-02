Sections
Home / India News / ‘Man bludgeons daughter to death, takes body to hospital’: Police

‘Man bludgeons daughter to death, takes body to hospital’: Police

The incident that took place in Sanquelim, a town around 30-km north of the state capital Panaji. The accused has been arrested.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:06 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The man was enraged that his daughter was in a relationship without his consent, said police. (Photo@DGP_Goa)

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her father with a cricket stump because he did not take kindly to her relationship with a boy, the police said. The accused, who later took her daughter to the hospital, was arrested on Friday afternoon.

The incident that took place in Sanquelim, a town around 30-km north of the state capital Panaji. The man has been identified as Sunilkumar Rajan.

“Enraged that his daughter was in a relationship without his consent, he struck her multiple times. He later himself brought his daughter to the hospital,” Mahesh Gadekar, the police inspector in charge of Bicholim police station said.

The victim was admitted at around 1:30 pm on Thursday but succumbed to her injuries at around 7pm.

“The father has been arrested for her murder,” Gadekar said.

