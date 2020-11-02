Sections
Man claiming to be NRI cons MBBS aspirant’s father of Rs 61 lakh, nabbed in Mumbai

Police said the accused is a history sheeter and many cases of cheating have been registered against him at many police stations in India.

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The accused was arrested from Mumbai’s Versova area. (Representative Photo)

A 40-year-old claiming to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) was arrested by the airport police on October 28 for allegedly duping the father of a student of Rs 61.25 lakh on the pretext of getting her an admission to one of the prestigious medical colleges in Pune, police said.

The accused identified as Sudip Syama Chakrabarty hails from Jharkhand. The complainant said he could not recollect the country Chakrabarty claimed he is based in.

According to the police, a Raigad -based government servant’s 18-year-old daughter wanted to take admission in a medical college for MBBS studies. Though she had appeared for the NEET exam but was unable to secure a seat due to low marks.

“Meanwhile her father came in a contact with the accused who promised him that he has good contacts in reputed colleges and asked him to meet him at Vile Parle. The complainant reached the meeting place where Sudip demanded that he pay him Rs 30 lakh as a token amount so that the process could be initiated,” an officer from Airport police station said.



“The accused on many occasions took money from him by giving him various reasons and by the end of September he had taken Rs 61.25 lakh from him but kept on delaying the work,” the officer said.

The officer said the girl’s father finally discovered on the internet that the person was a conman and had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in December 2019.

“The complainant later searched his name on the internet where he found one article in which a similar name was shown as a fraud. He found a Jammu and Kashmir police case on the internet where the J & K crime branch arrested him for cheating many students to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the name of admission in medical college. After he found himself cheated, he approached the Airport police station and filed a complaint against him,” officer added.

Following his complaint police registered a case under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 (B) [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (C) [punishment for identity theft], and 66 (D) [Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource] of Information Technology act.

During investigation police found Sudip’s location in Versova and a team from Airport police laid a trap and arrested him. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till November 2. Police are looking for two accomplices of the accused.

“Sudip is a history sheeter and there are more than eight cases of cheating registered against him at Goregaon, Oshiwara, Bangurnagar, Kothrud (Pune), Hanehalli (Karnataka), Jammu and Kashmir crime branch,” a police officer said.

