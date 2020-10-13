Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops

Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops

Officers said the preliminary enquiry suggested that the inflammable liquid was thrown from the open window of the house; the eldest sister suffered major injuries on face and chest while two other sisters have minor injuries on hands.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Police said the three Dalit sisters have been admitted to the Gonda district hospital where they are being treated and investigation is underway. (Photo HT)

Three Dalit sisters - aged 8, 12 and 17 years - were attacked with inflammable liquid, suspected to be acid used in cleaning toilets, while they were sleeping inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district in the early hours of Tuesday, said police officials. There have been no arrests in the incident as yet.

Officers said the preliminary enquiry suggested that the inflammable liquid was thrown from the open window of the house; the eldest sister suffered major injuries on face and chest while two other sisters have minor injuries on hands. They said all three have been admitted to the Gonda district hospital where they are being treated and investigation is underway.

The officials confirmed the three sisters are from Dhobi community and fall under the scheduled caste category.

A police official at DGP headquarters in Lucknow said the incident took place in Paska village under Paraspur police station limits of Gonda at around 2.30 am on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He said the initial probe revealed that the girls were sleeping in the room on the second floor of the house and the attacker climbed up to throw acid from the open window.

He said the sequence of events suggested that the attacker was aware about the family and knew that the girl sleeps in a room on the second floor. He said the police team have yet to trace the attacker and reason behind the crime. The eldest girl, the officer added, would probably help in tracing the accused and clarify the reason behind the attack.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Oct 13, 2020 12:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

Mukesh Khanna on being single: ‘I did not take any pledge like Bhishma‘
Oct 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes
Oct 13, 2020 12:48 IST
Take your front row seats to SS21 shows
Oct 13, 2020 12:46 IST
Army personnel found dead at his residence in Kolkata
Oct 13, 2020 12:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.