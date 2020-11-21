Sections
Man dies at Samajwadi Party lawmaker's flat

Man dies at Samajwadi Party lawmaker’s flat

LUCKNOW: A 35-year-old man was killed at Samajwadi Party lawmaker Amit Yadav's flat in Lucknow during a midnight birthday celebration, police said. Rakesh Rawat, the...

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:36 IST

By Hindustan Times, Lucknow, Hindustan Times Lucknow

LUCKNOW:

A 35-year-old man was killed at Samajwadi Party lawmaker Amit Yadav’s flat in Lucknow during a midnight birthday celebration, police said. Rakesh Rawat, the 35-year-old, accidentally shot himself while fiddling with a pistol of the lawmaker’s nephew, Pankaj Yadav,

Pankaj Yadav and three others, Vinay Yadav, Gyanendra Kumar, and Aftab Alam, have been taken into custody for further questioning in the matter.

Deputy police commissioner Somen Barma said Rawat worked as an executive with a private company in Lucknow. He added Rawat and friend, Vinay Yadav, were at the flat to celebrate the birthday of a friend. He cited the preliminary probe and added all of them, including Rawat, was drunk when Pankaj Yadav started flaunting his pistol. Barman said Rawat started fiddling with the pistol out of curiosity and accidentally fired when someone tried to snatch it. Rawat was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed.

Barman said the lawmaker’s nephew has failed to produce the license of the pistol.

