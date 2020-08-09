Sections
Home / India News / Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case

Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:28 IST

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Representative Photo. (PTI)

A man allegedly killed his three daughters and later died by suicide on Friday night in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place in Bhind district, 490 kilometres north of state capital Bhopal.

The police quotes the man’s family to say that he had a fight with his wife before the incident.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. A team of Daboh police station reached the spot and fished the bodies out of a well.

The cops said that the man was working in a brick kiln. He had returned from Mumbai on May 10.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jaishankar talks of RCEP, says it is important not to get into false choice on FTAs
Aug 09, 2020 08:29 IST
Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case
Aug 09, 2020 08:28 IST
West Bengal: Covid-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
Aug 09, 2020 08:23 IST
LIVE: 7 die in Covid-19 facility fire in Andhra’s Vijayawada
Aug 09, 2020 08:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.