Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case

A man allegedly killed his three daughters and later died by suicide on Friday night in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place in Bhind district, 490 kilometres north of state capital Bhopal.

The police quotes the man’s family to say that he had a fight with his wife before the incident.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. A team of Daboh police station reached the spot and fished the bodies out of a well.

The cops said that the man was working in a brick kiln. He had returned from Mumbai on May 10.