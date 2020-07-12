Sections
Home / India News / Man found dead in Odisha, police start investigation

Man found dead in Odisha, police start investigation

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:47 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The police have sent Odisha man’ s body for post-mortem. (Representative Photo)

A 30-year-old man was found dead in his house in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, the police said. The man also posted a video on Facebook, they added.

His wife had died two years ago. The man is survived by an 11-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

According to the police, the man had offered to marry his sister-in-law who can look after his children. But his in-laws did not agree.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.



