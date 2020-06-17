Man found dead, police say he died of suicide; wife was arrested for corruption

A man was found dead in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the police said, adding that it was a suicide. He was the husband of a senior woman official of the revenue department who has been arrested in an alleged bribery case.

The woman officer was arrested nine days ago by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Telangana Police.

The man had been staying along with his son at his sister’s place ever since his wife was arrested on June 8.

“The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. We are yet to find out the exact reason behind his extreme step,” a police official said.

The man was supposed to appear before the ACB authorities later in the day.

According to the police, the man’s family members claimed that he had been in a state of depression after the arrest of his wife. During the searches, the ACB authorities found Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash, besides jewellery from the woman’s house. She is presently in the judicial custody.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE Life (from 11 am to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday): +917893078930 and Seva (between 9 am and 7 pm): 09441778290