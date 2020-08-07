Sections
Man found dead with throat slit in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Muzaffarnagar

A 35-year-old man was found dead on Friday with his throat slit in a suspected case of murder in Sahawali village here, police said.

The body identified as that of Jogender was found in the village under New Mandi police station limits, they added.

An investigation is under progress and further information is awaited, police added.

