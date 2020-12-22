Sections
Home / India News / Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam

Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:03 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A court in Assam on Monday awarded death penalty to a man for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl two years ago.

The additional district and sessions court in Biswanath district sentenced Mangal Paik to death for the crime committed in December 2018 near Dikorai tea garden under Sootea police station.

The accused, a relative of the victim, had lured her away from her house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and had raped and killed her in a nearby jungle.

“This court held the accused guilty of the charges of rape and murder under several sections of IPC and POCSO and sentenced Paik to death,” prosecution lawyer Jahnabi Kalita told journalists outside the court after the verdict.

