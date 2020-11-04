Sections
Home / India News / Man hacks wife to death with axe in Uttarakhand’s Almora district

Man hacks wife to death with axe in Uttarakhand’s Almora district

The accused was arrested by the revenue police on Monday evening and sent to jail on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Police said the man suspected his wife’s character after she did not tell him the name of the person she was speaking with on the phone. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by hacking her with an axe at his house in Binta area of Almora district on Monday, police said.

The accused was arrested by the revenue police on Monday evening, and then sent to jail on Tuesday, said officials.

Leena Chandra Dhami, tehsildar and revenue police officer said that the incident happened on Monday noon at a remote village of Binta area of the district in which the accused Dayakishan Joshi hacked his wife Bina Joshi.

“After receiving information, revenue police reached the village and nabbed Joshi from his house. The weapons including the axe and a stick used in the crime were also recovered from the spot. Later during interrogation, Joshi confessed to the crime,” said Dhami.



She also said that during the initial probe, Joshi’s daughter told police that he killed her mother after being enraged over her talking to someone over the phone.

“Bina was speaking to someone over the phone when Joshi confronted her to tell him the name of the person she was speaking to, but she didn’t. That enraged him after which he killed her. The initial investigation suggests that he killed her after suspecting her character,” said Dhami.

“The accused was presented in the local court on Tuesday which later sent him to jail,” she said.

