Sections
Home / India News / Man held after wife forced to carry him on shoulders over ‘infidelity’

Man held after wife forced to carry him on shoulders over ‘infidelity’

The police action came after a video of the incident went viral on Wednesday, in which the woman is seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as a punishment while villagers, carrying sticks, can be seen heckling her.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 05:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Jhabua

According to police, the couple returned to their village under Kotwali police station in the district from Gujarat during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Screengrab)

A man in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has been arrested after his wife was paraded in their village carrying him on her shoulders on the suspicion of infidelity, the police said on Thursday.

The police action came after a video of the incident went viral on Wednesday, in which the woman is seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as a punishment while villagers, carrying sticks, can be seen heckling her.

According to police, the couple returned to their village under Kotwali police station in the district from Gujarat during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the five-minute-long video, the woman can be seen struggling to walk, and even forcing her husband to get off her shoulders. But the villagers again force her to carry her husband.



“There was a dispute between the husband and wife. The husband questioned her fidelity. When we got the information we talked to the woman and lodged the FIR,” Surendra Singh, Jhabua Kotwali police inspector, said.

Along with the husband, several others, including their relatives, have been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in June, a similar incident took place in Jhabua when a woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders, for over an hour. The man suspected infidelity on the part of his wife, according to police. The man and three others were arrested in the incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From NBA to IOC, sharing the bubble map
Jul 31, 2020 06:26 IST
Donald Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for $600 jobless benefit
Jul 31, 2020 06:26 IST
Kerala govt to set up petrol pumps at jail premises, prisoners to be employed
Jul 31, 2020 06:14 IST
‘He handled us really well’: How Dhoni helped Kuldeep-Chahal duo
Jul 31, 2020 06:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.