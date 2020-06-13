Sections
Home / India News / Man held for minor’s rape, murder

Man held for minor’s rape, murder

PRAYAGRAJ: A 20-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Handia area on Friday night, the police said.The suspect, a...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PRAYAGRAJ:

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Handia area on Friday night, the police said.

The suspect, a relative of the girl, was arrested and sent to police custody.

Sunil Singh, the station house officer of Handia police station, said the accused allegedly took the girl to a deserted place around 8pm on Friday on the pretext of giving her sweets. He allegedly raped the child and killed her by strangulating her.



The girl’s father said he returned home from a nearby village around 9pm after taking part in the preparations for a relative’s wedding and noticed his daughter was missing.

“I asked my wife; she said her distant uncle (the accused) had taken her to get some sweets. After waiting for some time, we launched a search and managed to find him He later confessed to killing her and dumping the body in a field,” the father added.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebrating 100 years of Satyajit Ray: The Man Who Taught People About Love by Vinay Pathak - Part 1
Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST
26-year-old man held for raping minor niece in Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST
Misery brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic unimaginable, says Bombay HC in landmark ruling
Jun 14, 2020 01:18 IST
IMA PASSING OUT PARADE: Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags coveted Sword of Honour
Jun 14, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.