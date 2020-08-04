Sections
Home / India News / Man held for selling Tocilizumab injections in black market

Man held for selling Tocilizumab injections in black market

A man has been arrested here for selling Tocilizumab injection, used for treating critically ill coronavirus patients, in black market at three times its printed price, the police said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The police seized 15 injections from his possession, the official said. (File photo for representation)

A man has been arrested here for selling Tocilizumab injection, used for treating critically ill coronavirus patients, in black market at three times its printed price, the police said on Tuesday.

Azam Nasir Khan (30), a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, was selling the injection for as much as Rs one lakh, said an official of the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch.

He was suspected to be part of an inter-state racket, the official added.

Tocilizumab is administered when the oxygen level of a Covid-19 patient goes down, he said.



Unit 9 of the Crime Branch had received information that some persons were selling `Tocilizumab injection, Actemra 400 mg’ without medical prescription at inflated prices in suburban Bandra, he said.

A trap was set by a team of Crime Branch and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials and Khan was nabbed, he said.

The police seized 15 injections from his possession, the official said.

The owner of a medical store in Delhi had given him the injections, he told the police.

A court here remanded Khan in police custody till August 7 and further probe was on, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tweeple are rooting for this hilarious duo who matched on Tinder. See why
Aug 04, 2020 20:24 IST
Pune’s Covid cases cross 58k; eight PMC hospitals remain underutilised
Aug 04, 2020 20:20 IST
Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month: FAO
Aug 04, 2020 20:20 IST
Biggest single day spike of 6,259 Covid-19 cases takes Karnataka’s tally past 1.45 L
Aug 04, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.