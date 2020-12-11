Sections
Man in Kochi arrested for tying dog to car, dragging it around

The dog, undergoing treatment at a city vet care centre, is said to be critical.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage from animal lovers. (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)

A person has been arrested in Kochi after he tied his dog to a car and dragged the creature for more than 600 metres on Friday, said police.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage from animal lovers.

The accused has been identified as AP Yousef. The police said the man was angry over constant complaints by the family about the pet.

The dog, undergoing treatment at a city vet care centre, is said to be critical. The state motor vehicles department said the man’s driving licence will be cancelled and his vehicle will be impounded.

According to the police, the incident was first noticed by a student who was riding a two-wheeler and tried to stop the car. The student shot a video and alerted an animal care home nearby and others. The incident took place on the Paravoor-Nedumbassery road near Athani, police said.

