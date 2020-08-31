Sections
Man in MP's Betul kills wife, covers body with cow dung to revive her

Man in MP’s Betul kills wife, covers body with cow dung to revive her

Police said the man was an alcoholic and hit his wife in the head during a quarrel on the night of August 26 following which she died.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The man had covered his wife’s body with cow dung on the advice of a sorcerer to revive her. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A 46-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife last week and later covered her body with cow dung to revive her with help of a sorcerer in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Sunday, police said.

The accused Bhaiyalal Evne, is a resident of Chicholi village in the district.

Chicholi police station in-charge Deepak Parashar said, “Police recovered the semi-decomposed body of Sunita Evne covered with cow dung from her house in Chicholi village on August 28 after some villagers complained of foul smell coming from the accused’s house. During the investigation, Bhaiyalal said he had gone out of town and did not know who had killed his wife.”

Parashar said that during the investigation, police found that Bhaiyalal was an alcoholic because of which his three children had left their house and started living somewhere else.



“He also used to fight with his wife. When police detained and interrogated him he confessed to have committed the crime,” he said.

“Bhaiyalal said his wife quarrelled with him on the night of August 26. He hit her in her head with a wooden stick and she died on spot. A sorcerer told him that he could revive anybody. On his advice he covered the body with cow dung. But before he could have called sorcerer for his practice, police recovered the body,” said Parashar.

Police are trying to nab the sorcerer and further investigation are on.

