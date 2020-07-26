Sections
Man in MP’s Khargone beaten, tied to pole for allegedly stealing grain

A video of the man being tied up to the pole has been shared widely on the Internet.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)

A video of the man being tied up to the pole has been shared widely on the Internet. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)

Police has taken into custody a youth who was beaten up and tied to a pole for allegedly stealing grain from the food grain market in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

“After being informed that a person was caught stealing in the grain market we rushed to the spot. The man has been brought to the police station for questioning,” said Traffic Inspector (TI) Khargone Jagdish Goyal.

Further investigation is underway.



