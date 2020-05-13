Sections
Home / India News / Man intervenes in parents’ argument, father shoots him dead

The man was earlier arrested in 1987 for allegedly killing his mother with a knife, but got out on bail after almost 10 months, police said.

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The son intervened and asked his father to not fight. The man then went inside the house to take his licensed pistol and shot his son, following which he escaped, according to the police. (HT file photo)

A property dealer, who was accused of killing his mother 33 years ago, was arrested for allegedly shooting his 28-year-old son dead in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Om Pal Singh, 60, was sitting outside his house at Budh Vihar area of Rohini and drinking liquor when his wife, Pavitra Devi, told him to get inside the house. This resulted in a heated argument with his wife and he even abused her, the police said.

Balbir intervened and asked his father to not fight. Singh went inside the house to take his licensed pistol and shot his son, following which he escaped, according to the police.

The victim, who works at an insurance company, was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.



Singh was earlier arrested in 1987 for allegedly killing his mother with a knife, but got out on bail after almost 10 months, police said.

