Man killed by mentally deranged person in UP’s Pratapgarh, 3 cops suspended

Primary investigation revealed that Mithialal (60) was attacked in sleep at the police station by a mentally deranged man.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

At least three policemen have been suspended in connection with the death of an aged man who was allegedly attacked by a mentally deranged person at Raniganj police station of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior police officials reached the residence of the deceased to pacify the enraged kin on Sunday morning. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

According to reports, Mithialal (60) - resident of Amapur Berra village - and his brother Mewalal clashed during a panchayat over a land dispute on Friday evening. Raniganj police officials reached the village and took Mithialal, Mewalal and his son Dinesh to the police station. They were to be fined under section 151 (breach of peace) and were made to sit in the Munshi’s room. Late in the night, cops took a mentally deranged man into custody who was creating ruckus in the area. The man was kept in the same room and it is alleged that he attacked Mithialal late in the night with a spade kept for gardening at the police station.

Panic prevailed at the police station after the incident. Raniganj Station House Officer (SHO) Mrityunjay Mishra rushed injured Mithialal to the hospital where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. He was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday and died while undergoing the treatment on Sunday night.



Taking note of the incident, SP Abhishek Singh suspended constables Rajitram Gupta, Rajesh Kumar and Shivam Kharwar. The SP said an enquiry has been ordered to probe the role of the SHO and other cops at the police station into the incident. Primary investigation has revealed that the mentally deranged man attacked Mithialal while he was asleep at the police station, he added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (East) Surendra Dwivedi reached Amapur Berra village on Sunday morning and pacified Mithialal’s enraged kin. The kin demanded possession of disputed land, jobs to Mithialal’s son and security to the family.

