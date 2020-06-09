Sections
Home / India News / Man killed by tigress in Uttar Pradesh, enraged locals attack forest staff

Man killed by tigress in Uttar Pradesh, enraged locals attack forest staff

The same tigress is also believed to have injured two brothers in another attack on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:49 IST

By Chandan Kumar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Image for representation. (AFP)

A 35-year-old man was mauled to death by a tigress near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) located in Pilibhit district of West Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The incident enraged locals who attacked a team of forest guards and set ablaze a picket.

The same tigress is also believed to have injured two brothers in another attack on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, PTR’s deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said, “A young tigress of PTR strayed out of the forest area and attacked one Subendu Vishwas, a resident of Goyal Colony located near Mala range of PTR. The man died on the spot. The tigress is believed to be behind another attack on two brothers in the same area. Our teams are trying to track the tigress.” The injured brothers are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

Also read: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis



Minutes before the tigress attacked him, Subendu was sitting with his friends beside a road which lead to Goyal Colony. The tigress injured his face, neck and abdomen in the attack. Subendu’s relatives and other residents of the colony got enraged by the incident and attacked a team of forest department that reached the spot. The mob later set ablaze a picket of forest department demanding monetary compensation for the kin of the deceased.



The forest department had to call the local police to contain the situation.

“Some locals got very angry by the incident. We are trying to speak with them about the issues and resolve the matter amicably,” said the officer. The forest and local district administration has also assured to provide financial support to Subendu’s family.

According to experts, PTR has a very thin buffer zone that allows both animals and humans to cross over into each other’s territories. This leads to man-animal conflict. Over 25 people have been killed because of this conflict since 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police gets witty about wearing masks, twists Uri dialogue
Jun 09, 2020 11:12 IST
Thane: Two spotted deer rescued from residential area
Jun 09, 2020 11:09 IST
Himansh Kohli goes for jog at India Gate as Unlock 1 begins, shares photo
Jun 09, 2020 11:08 IST
Man sets family ablaze in Rohtak; wife, three-year-old daughter killed
Jun 09, 2020 11:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.