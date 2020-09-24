Man kills friend after fight over Rs 200 for alcohol: Cops

The incident took place on September 5, but the accused was arrested on Thursday. SIIDCUL police station in-charge Lakhpat Singh Butola said the accused has confessed to committing the crime. (Representative photo)

A man allegedly killed his friend after a fight over Rs 200 in Haridwar’s SIIDCUL industrial estate area, said police.

The incident took place on September 5, but the accused was arrested on Thursday. SIIDCUL police station in-charge Lakhpat Singh Butola said the accused has confessed to committing the crime.

The deceased Anuj was a resident of Fatehpur in Saharanpur and worked in a SIIDCUL-based company. His friend Monti was a resident of Kurdi in Bulandshahar. The accused was in the habit of consuming alcohol every evening, said police.

On September 5, both had a brawl as Anuj asked Monti to contribute Rs 200 for buying an extra alcohol bottle, said police. At this point there was a verbal argument. As the argument turned violent, Monti smashed a brick on the head of Anuj who died on the spot, said Butola.

“The decomposed body of Anuj was recovered from a nullah near a factory in SIIDCUL, along with his motorcycle. A DNA sample has been collected for ascertaining the body is of Anuj. Monti had also thrown the deceased’s mobile phone in the Ganga Canal so that no one can trace his body’s location,” said Butola.

The accused has been charged with Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.

After a Covid-19 test, the accused was sent to a temporary prison in Roshanabad area of Haridwar.