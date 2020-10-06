Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops

Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops

The accused, identified as Herento Tripura, is a neighbour of the deceased.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was strangled. (Representative photo)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a married woman who rejected his proposal for an illicit relationship, said police.

The accused, identified as Herento Tripura, is a neighbour of the deceased.

According to police, the incident happened late on Monday evening at Rashidhanpara village located at Baikhora in South district in Tripura.

The woman had gone to a forest near her house on Monday to collect firewood. When she didn’t return till evening, her husband Dhananjoy Tripura searched the forest and discovered her body.



According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was strangled.

“The deceased’s husband lodged a complaint at our police station without accusing anyone. We took a murder case and during our investigation, we arrested Herento and found few ornaments of the deceased from his possession,” said Baikhora officer in-charge Rajib Saha.

The police official, quoting the deceased’s husband, said that Herento had proposed to her for an illicit relationship. Though she declined his proposal, Herento used to stalk her.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty guides MI to 193/4
Oct 06, 2020 21:24 IST
Petition filed in Allahabad High Court challenging UP Special Security Force Act
Oct 06, 2020 20:19 IST
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Oct 06, 2020 20:33 IST

latest news

Kamla Nehru, Naidu hospitals come under PMC-run medical college project
Oct 06, 2020 21:12 IST
Kajal Aggarwal had an at-home bachelorette party. See pics
Oct 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Oct 06, 2020 21:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.