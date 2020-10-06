Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was strangled. (Representative photo)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a married woman who rejected his proposal for an illicit relationship, said police.

The accused, identified as Herento Tripura, is a neighbour of the deceased.

According to police, the incident happened late on Monday evening at Rashidhanpara village located at Baikhora in South district in Tripura.

The woman had gone to a forest near her house on Monday to collect firewood. When she didn’t return till evening, her husband Dhananjoy Tripura searched the forest and discovered her body.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was strangled.

“The deceased’s husband lodged a complaint at our police station without accusing anyone. We took a murder case and during our investigation, we arrested Herento and found few ornaments of the deceased from his possession,” said Baikhora officer in-charge Rajib Saha.

The police official, quoting the deceased’s husband, said that Herento had proposed to her for an illicit relationship. Though she declined his proposal, Herento used to stalk her.