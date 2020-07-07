Sections
Home / India News / Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops

Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops

During preliminary investigation, the police said it gathered that the accused had a drinking habit and used to get violent with his wife.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:12 IST

By Anupam Pateriya | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The woman’s body was recovered on Monday and husband Sher Singh Ahirwar was arrested, said police.

A man killed his wife, put the body in an under-bed wooden storage box and slept over it for two days before he was arrested on Monday in Sagar, 186 kilometres east of Bhopal, said police.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Arti Ahirwar, a resident of Bhagat Singh ward under Motinagar police station in Sagar city. Her body was recovered on Monday and husband Sher Singh Ahirwar was arrested, said police.

“Some neighbours of Sher Singh Ahirwar informed the police that he had borrowed axe from his neighbourhood and was talking of some murder in an intoxicated state. When a police team reached his house in the early hours of Monday there was a foul smell coming from his house and the body of his wife was recovered from a wooden box used for storage beneath the bed over which the accused slept,” said Motinagar police station in charge Satish Singh said.

During preliminary investigation, the police said it gathered that the accused had a drinking habit and used to get violent with his wife. Due to this, the police said, the woman, along with her 10-year-old child, was living with her parents. She returned home leaving her son with her parents on Friday only, said the police.



“The accused confessed to have committed the crime two days back. He strangled his wife to death over some domestic feud,” the police officer added.

The accused was arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to jail after being produced before a court. The body of the woman was handed over to her parents after the post-mortem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Jul 07, 2020 20:27 IST
Masks, sanitisation, no prasad: Char Dham pilgrimage in times of Covid-19
Jul 07, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.