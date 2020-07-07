Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops

A man killed his wife, put the body in an under-bed wooden storage box and slept over it for two days before he was arrested on Monday in Sagar, 186 kilometres east of Bhopal, said police.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Arti Ahirwar, a resident of Bhagat Singh ward under Motinagar police station in Sagar city. Her body was recovered on Monday and husband Sher Singh Ahirwar was arrested, said police.

“Some neighbours of Sher Singh Ahirwar informed the police that he had borrowed axe from his neighbourhood and was talking of some murder in an intoxicated state. When a police team reached his house in the early hours of Monday there was a foul smell coming from his house and the body of his wife was recovered from a wooden box used for storage beneath the bed over which the accused slept,” said Motinagar police station in charge Satish Singh said.

During preliminary investigation, the police said it gathered that the accused had a drinking habit and used to get violent with his wife. Due to this, the police said, the woman, along with her 10-year-old child, was living with her parents. She returned home leaving her son with her parents on Friday only, said the police.

“The accused confessed to have committed the crime two days back. He strangled his wife to death over some domestic feud,” the police officer added.

The accused was arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to jail after being produced before a court. The body of the woman was handed over to her parents after the post-mortem.