Man left 67-page note before killing wife, mother-in-law and shooting self: Cops

The 42-year-old chartered accountant, who shot himself after killing his wife in Bengaluru and mother-in-law in an upscale apartment in Kolkata, has left behind a 67-page suicide note which says he had planned to execute all his in-laws, including his father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police’s detective department are now trying to find out how Amit Agarwal procured a pistol. Agarwal used the pistol to shoot his 65-year-old mother-in-law Lalita Dhandania before committing suicide in his in-laws’ flat on Monday.

After killing his wife Shilpi, also a chartered accountant, in her Bengaluru flat, Agarwal took a flight to Kolkata on Monday morning with his ten-year-old son. He told his son that his mother had left for Kolkata and so they have to fly to Kolkata. A divorce suit was going on between the couple for the last two years. On arrival at the Kolkata airport, he handed over his son to a known person and asked him to take his son to his own flat in north Kolkata. He then went straight to his in-laws’.

“We are investigating where he got the pistol from, as the cab driver told us that he didn’t stop anywhere enroute,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police, adding that they have got in touch with airport authorities to check CCTV footage.

Police have recovered at least two pistol magazines from which three bullets were fired. Agarwal, who wanted to kill even his 70-year-old father-in-law Subhash Dhandania, fired at him, but missed. He then shot Lalita while Subhash barged out and lock the flat from outside. Agarwal later shot himself.

“From the suicide note, we came to know that he wanted to kill his brother-in-law too, who stays at Gurugram. He had called him to Kolkata but he didn’t come and was therefore saved. In his suicide note, Agarwal had repeatedly accused his wife and in-laws. The entire 67-page note was typed barring one page which was handwritten and might have been added later,” said a police officer.

It was from this suicide note that the police first suspected that Agarwal may have killed Shilpi too. They soon called her but her mobile was found to be switched off. Later Bengaluru police were informed and her body was recovered. Police after scanning Amit’s laptop found that he had watched videos to learn how to use a firearm.

“From the note, it was clear that he was planning it for a long time. The child is in safe custody now. We have spoken to him once. All the family members are in a state of shock,” said one official.