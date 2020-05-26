Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops

The Uttarakhand Police have launched a hunt for the man and a friend of the deceased. (Getty Images)

A 26-year-old man from Bihar allegedly murdered his 23-year-old live-in partner in Haridwar by strangulating her, stuffed her body in a suitcase before fleeing with her friend, police said

The deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Both the man and the woman used to work in the same company in Haridwar. Both the man and the woman’s friend are absconding.

The incident happened on Friday but came to light late Sunday night after neighbours informed the police about a foul smell coming out of the couple’s apartment which was locked from outside, Kamlesh Upadhyay, superintendent of police Haridwar (city) said,

During the investigation, police found that the woman, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was in a relationship with the accused and was living with him.

The accused is from Vaishali district in Bihar.

Upadhyay said, “Both first used to work together in Gwalior where they developed a relationship and later shifted to Delhi last year where they joined the same e-commerce company. Later in December last year, both along with about 90 others from their company shifted to the industrial unit of State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited in Haridwar.”

The whole group started living in the same residential area where the man and the woman also rented an apartment.

“The accused started getting close with another woman in his building which increased problems between him and the deceased. On Friday, while the two were in their apartment, the accused strangled her to death. He then stuffed her body in a suitcase in an effort to hide it and fled after locking the apartment,” said Upadhyay.

The police officer said during the probe, the other woman was also found to be missing which “suggested that she must have fled with the man.”

Another police officer privy to the probe on the condition of anonymity said, “The neighbours had said that on Friday, the man had put loud music in his apartment so that the woman’s screams were not heard. He murdered that night.”

Police found some clues about the whereabouts of the other woman.

“On Tuesday we have found clues about the whereabouts of the woman and will soon nab her to know about the prime accused. Investigations are on in the case and the two will be nabbed soon,” said Upadhyay.