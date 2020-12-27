Man paraded naked for ‘attempting molestation’

KOTA

A 28-year-old man was paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district after an alleged molestation bid, police officials said on Sunday.

While the man has been booked for trying to molest a woman in the village, over half a dozen people have been booked for assaulting the man, the officials said.

Sarola police station house officer Raghuveer Singh said that the 28-year-old entered the house of a woman, belonging to the Bheel community, and tried to molest her on Saturday. The man’s bid was foiled when the woman’s husband reached the house, Singh said.

The man managed to escape, Singh said. Relatives of the woman, however, called the man to a deserted place in the village on Sunday morning where they allegedly assaulted him, the officer said.

“The man was paraded naked with a garland of shoes around his neck in the village on Sunday morning,” Singh said. The accused also shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, he added.

An FIR against the woman’s husband and his relatives has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, Singh said.

The woman, meanwhile, has filed a complaint against the man under Section 354 (Assault with intent to outrage modesty) of the IPC and SC/ST Act, Singh said.

Deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Parihar said that several relatives of the woman’s husband and the 28-year-old man have been detained and arrests will be made after a thorough investigation.