Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Man paraded naked for ‘attempting molestation’

Man paraded naked for ‘attempting molestation’

KOTAA 28-year-old man was paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district after an alleged molestation bid, police officials said on Sunday. While the man has been booked for...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:55 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi,

KOTA

A 28-year-old man was paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district after an alleged molestation bid, police officials said on Sunday.

While the man has been booked for trying to molest a woman in the village, over half a dozen people have been booked for assaulting the man, the officials said.

Sarola police station house officer Raghuveer Singh said that the 28-year-old entered the house of a woman, belonging to the Bheel community, and tried to molest her on Saturday. The man’s bid was foiled when the woman’s husband reached the house, Singh said.



The man managed to escape, Singh said. Relatives of the woman, however, called the man to a deserted place in the village on Sunday morning where they allegedly assaulted him, the officer said.

“The man was paraded naked with a garland of shoes around his neck in the village on Sunday morning,” Singh said. The accused also shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, he added.

An FIR against the woman’s husband and his relatives has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, Singh said.

The woman, meanwhile, has filed a complaint against the man under Section 354 (Assault with intent to outrage modesty) of the IPC and SC/ST Act, Singh said.

Deputy superintendent of police Rajeev Parihar said that several relatives of the woman’s husband and the 28-year-old man have been detained and arrests will be made after a thorough investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 28
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
High court directs Noida admin to revisit decision to impose penalty on bank
by Kapil Datta
Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament: Punjab Reds emerge victorious
by HT Correspondent
Farmers camped at Chilla border beat utensils to highlight their issues
by Tanmayee Tyagi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.