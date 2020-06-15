Man plans death for insurance money

New Delhi: Five days after a 37-year-old trader’s body was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied behind his back in outer Delhi’s Baprola Vihar, police on Monday said he had planned his murder to ensure his family got insurance money.

Three men, including one previously involved in a rape case, have been arrested while a minor boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing Gaurav Bansal, who ran a grocery store in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, deputy commissioner of police A Koan said.

“Bansal had hired the minor boy for getting himself killed. The boy roped in his friend, Manoj Kumar Yadav, who in turn roped in Suraj and Sumit Kumar to execute the job. Bansal had paid money to the apprehended persons for getting himself murdered. They have revealed that Bansal had told them that his family will get the insurance money if they killed him,” said Koan. Koan said Bansal had met the boy on social media.

Bansal’s family expressed shock over the police’s claim.“The police have not told us anything about this. It is difficult for us to believe that my brother-in-law got himself killed by a juvenile he had met on social media. Two days ago, the police had told us that they had caught four suspects but did not tell us about this planned murder story. We will contact the concerned police officers regarding this murder theory,” said Bansal’s brother-in-law, Amit Kohli.

When asked how much money Bansal paid the alleged killers and how much insurance money his family might have got, Koan said, “We have certain information about it but we cannot disclose it now as the probe is still in progress.”

On June 9, Bansal went missing from his grocery store. His family lodged a missing complaint at the Anand Vihar police station the same night after he did not return home and his cellphone was found switched off. On June 10, around 8.30 am, Bansal was found hanging near a lake in Baprola Vihar, police said.

“We registered a murder case since Bansal’s hands were tied behind his back. During the probe, we caught the first suspect, Suraj, on specific information. Suraj confessed to killing Bansal and revealed that he along with Manoj and Sumit were roped in by a minor boy, who was in contact with Bansal,” said Koan.

He said the accused including the juvenile have been apprehended. “The accused persons committed this act of murder by hanging Bansal near the drain. They revealed that they had received money for this act from Bansal,” he added.

Police said that Sumit Kumar, 26, was previously arrested in a rape case and he earns his livelihood by stitching bags. Yadav, 21, is a vegetable vendor.