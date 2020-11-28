Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting 7-year-old

Investigators said the man, who was arrested after remaining on the run for six days, appears to have abused other children as well. (Getty Images/Vetta)

A special court in Jaipur on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old serial rapist to life imprisonment after convicting him of raping a seven-year-old minor in July last year. Sikandar Khan, the convict, is facing trial for raping another four-year-old girl and has confessed to sexually assaulting dozens of children, men and transgender people, police said.

Special public prosecutor Mahaveer Krishnawat said judge LD Kiradu sentenced the convict to life in prison till his last breath.

Additional police commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba said the seven-year-old girl’s case was a priority for them.

“Because of the combined and coherent efforts of our police team and special public prosecutor Krishnawat, the judgment has come in the victim and police’s favour. For every hearing, we ensured that the witness reached the court and his statement was recorded on time,” Lamba said.

Investigators said Khan, who was arrested after remaining on the run for six days, appears to have abused other children as well. “If he is set free, he will commit these crimes again,” a police officer familiar with the case said.

The convict faces three rape, one attempt to murder, two sexual harassment, two theft and three cases of burglary.

Laxman Gaur, a police officer who was earlier involved in the probe into the seven-year-old girl’s rape, said Khan’s wife abandoned him months after getting married over his bad character in 2017. Khan is a drug addict as well.