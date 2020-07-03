Sections
Home / India News / Man sets 14-year-old on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli after failed molestation bid

Man sets 14-year-old on fire in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli after failed molestation bid

Police said the crime took place on June 30 in a village under Kotwali police station of the district.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:06 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustant Times New Delhi

D Shrawan, Mugeli’s superintendent of police (SP), said Bhaskar barged into the girl’s house because he had some tiff with her family. (HT file photo)

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly set on fire by a man after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district, police said on Thursday.

“The accused Bablu Bhaskar (30) was attested and we have booked him under section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Dipanshu Kabra, inspector general of police of Bilaspur range, said while speaking to HT.

D Shrawan, Mugeli’s superintendent of police (SP), said Bhaskar barged into the girl’s house because he had some tiff with her family.



“The accused first attempted to sexually assault her when she was alone in her house and later set her on fire by pouring kerosene on her,” Shrawan said.

“The girl shouted for help and ran outside the house. The neighbours doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital where she died on Wednesday,” he added.

