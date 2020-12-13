Man shot dead in Bihar for objecting to celebratory firing during wedding

The victim was trying to pacify the groom’s marriage party, when he was shot dead by a person instigated by the groom’s father. (Courtesy- Livehindustan.com)

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Saturday for allegedly objecting to celebratory firing during a wedding, said police. The incident took place in the district headquarters of Arrah. The victim was identified as Nikesh Kumar.

Following the incident, the deceased’s father Vishwanath Singh, lodged a first information report (FIR) against five people, including groom’s father and brother.

As per the FIR, the wedding ceremony took place at the house of one Haregovind Singh of Padariya village on Friday. The marriage party from the groom’s side reached the village at 7pm from Rohtas. When they reached the bride’s house, the father and brother of the groom, along with some others, started to fire in the air, to which, the villagers objected.

Later at 2:30 am on Saturday, the people from the groom’s side started to quarrel among themselves over the choice of songs for the orchestra dancer, following which they started to fire in the air.

The villagers, including the victim, tried to pacify the revellers, following which an unidentified man, allegedly instigated by the groom’s father, shot at Nikesh Kumar. The victim was rushed to Ara Sadar hospital but he died on the way.

Piro sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ashok Kumar Azad said, as many as 40 people, including the groom’s father have been detained. “Interrogation is going on and everything will be clear after we record the statements of the accused,” said the SDPO.

Also Read: Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants

Following the incident, villagers of Padariya and the groom’s side were involved in a scuffle during which several vehicles were damaged. Heavy police were deployed in the village to control the situation. The angry locals also blocked Ara-Sasaram road near Pasaur crossing, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.