Man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar by unidentified assailants

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Police personnel at the site where two bike-borne young men fired on Jackie in Laksar area of Haridwar district on Monday. (HT PHOTO.)

A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Haridwar district by some bike-borne unidentified men, police said.

Hemendra Singh Negi, inspector at Laksar police station in Haridwar said a man was killed while his cousin sustained severe injuries when they were fired on by some unidentified assailants in Baseda Khadar village on Monday afternoon.

Negi said the deceased called Jackie, a resident of Saharanpur along with his relative Dikshit, 17, were coming from a medical centre after procuring medicine for their relative when they were shot at from a close range by some unidentified people near the temple in Baseda Khadar.

Negi said Jackie died on the spot while Dikshit was severely injured and rushed to a private medical hospital where doctors referred him to a higher medical centre.

He said the relatives of Jackie, who was an engineering student, alleged that a certain village member was behind the firing, due to some two-year-old dispute between them.

Superintendent of Rural Police, Haridwar, Swapan Kishore Singh said that investigation has been started in the case. “All possible angles are being probed. CCTV footage is being scanned from the area and forensic samples have also been taken from the crime spot,” he said.

