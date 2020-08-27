Sections
Home / India News / Man strangled to death in UP’s Kaushambi, body left on fields

Man strangled to death in UP’s Kaushambi, body left on fields

The man had gone out to water the family’s fields on Wednesday morning but din not return home.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The body was found in the fields on Thursday morning. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A 25-year-old man was strangulated by unidentified assailants in Chhabilha village in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night, police said.

The body was found in the fields on Thursday morning.

Senior police officials reached the spot and began investigations.

According to reports, Iftekhar Ahmad’s son Abu Saima went to water his fields on Wednesday morning but did not return home. His family launched a search for him but to no avail.



On Thursday morning, some villagers spotted a body lying in the fields outside the village and raised an alarm. The body was later identified as that of Abu Saima by his family members.

Kaushambi ‘s superintendent of police Abhinandan also reached the spot and called the dog squad and a field unit for investigations. Circumstances suggest that Abu Saima was strangled. His mobile was found near his body.

“The family and friends of the deceased are being questioned.The exact circumstances of his death can be ascertained only after receiving an autopsy report,” Abhinandan said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka, Katrina, Varun congratulate Anushka-Virat
Aug 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Naveen Patnaik dials PM Modi to seek postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Aug 27, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.