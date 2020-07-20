Sections
Home / India News / Man thrashed, dragged by neck over suspicion of stealing pesticide in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna: Police

Man thrashed, dragged by neck over suspicion of stealing pesticide in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna: Police

The Opposition has launched an attack on Madhya Pradesh government, claiming the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:18 IST

By Anupam Pateriya and Yogendra Lumba | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Guna

The police have registered FIR against eight people in connection with the incident in Guna. (Representative Photo/HT)

A man from Guna, accused of committing a theft, was beaten and dragged on street by the locals with a piece of cloth tied around his neck on Saturday evening, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against eight unidentified people, who allegedly thrashed the man.

This came two days after a Dalit couple allegedly consumed pesticide during an anti-encroachment action in Guna and another couple was beaten up by the police.

Guna superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “The second incident happened on Thursday but came to light on Saturday evening after a video of it went viral on social media.”



“Vikas Mali, 30, a resident of Ashok Nagar is a drug addict. Earlier, he was booked under six different cases in Ashok Nagar. On Thursday, Vikas was roaming in grain market where some shopkeepers raised suspicion that he was trying to steal a packet of pesticide. They beat him up and dragged him with a piece of cloth around his neck on the street. Vikas got injured in the incident,” said Singh.

“We are investigating whether he was stealing some thing or not but we can’t allow people to take law in their hands to punish someone. We have lodged an FIR against eight unidentified people under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” said Singh.

The Opposition has launched an attack on the government. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “The law and order condition in MP is deteriorating due to indifference attitude of BJP-led state government. People are losing trust in law enforcement machineries. Poor people from SC/ST and OBC communities are being targeted and harassed unnecessarily.”

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Congress is unnecessarily trying to give a political angle to every incident. Swift action is being taken against miscreants and wrong doers by the state government.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bhumi gets special birthday wish from Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters
Jul 20, 2020 09:05 IST
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
Jul 20, 2020 09:03 IST
Unique and rare yellow turtle rescued in Balasore, Odisha. Watch
Jul 20, 2020 09:00 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: How BJP deals with infighting, revolt and all the latest news
Jul 20, 2020 08:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.