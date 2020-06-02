22-year-old man tied to tree, burnt alive in UP for allegedly harassing girl

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Pratapgarh (UP)

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. (File photo for representation)

A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in Bhujaini clashed with them and set afire two vehicles.

Ambika Prasad Patel was tied to a tree on Monday night allegedly by Harishankar, Shubham, Ram Milan and others, who set him on fire, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Harishankar and Shubham have been arrested, and an FIR was registered, police said, adding that the situation was under control now.

Harishankar had lodged an FIR against Patel on March 1 for allegedly harassing his daughter and posting an objectionable photo of her on social media.

Police suspect this to be the cause behind the killing.

Patel was arrested at that time and also sent to jail.

An FIR was lodged against Patel under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.