Home / India News / Man tortured over sexual assault, forced to eat faeces

Man tortured over sexual assault, forced to eat faeces

A 20-year-old man accused of trying to sexually assault a minor girl was allegedly tortured and forced to eat human faeces in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police said on...

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bharatpur

A video the incident went viral on social media. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 20-year-old man accused of trying to sexually assault a minor girl was allegedly tortured and forced to eat human faeces in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police said on Saturday. A video the incident went viral on social media.

Counter First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in the case. The minor’s family has said the 20-year-old was assaulted after he attempted to sexually assault the girl, said Banay Singh, a local station house officer.

He added they have registered the complaints and started an investigation.

