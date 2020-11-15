Sections
Home / India News / Man tries to kill woman at Mumbai’s Dadar, stabs himself later to evade arrest

Man tries to kill woman at Mumbai’s Dadar, stabs himself later to evade arrest

Police said the accused stabbed himself after he saw the police and is currently being treated at Sion Hospital.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:15 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

When the victim fell on the ground he pinned her there and sat on her and started stabbing her with the intention to kill her. She received injuries on her neck and left hand. After attempting to kill her he ran away from the spot. (FILE PHOTO.)

The Dadar police on Saturday evening arrested a 28-year-old man who stabbed his 25-year-old lady friend after she broke up their relationship. Police said the accused stabbed himself after he saw the police and is currently being treated at Sion Hospital.

According to the police, the survivor has been identified as Ruchita Hadkar and the accused is Tejas Khobrekar. Ruchita’s elder sister Nikita told the police in her statement that, “Ruchita and Tejas were in a relationship for the past four years and were looking at getting married but she was very upset with Tejas’s alcohol addiction.”

“Due to his alcohol habit, they had fights and the accused physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. She was fed-up with his behaviour and habit and hence decided to move on. Since two months she kept on ignoring him and was not answering his calls,” her statement reads.

An officer from Dadar police station said, “On November 13, he called her and asked to meet him for the last time at Agar Bazar road, Dadar (west). When she reached there at around 11 pm, the accused started hitting her. Ruchita fled from there but he chased her till Chandrakant Dhuru Wadi road and pushed her.”



When she fell on the ground he pinned her there and sat on her and started stabbing her with the intention to kill her. She received injuries on her neck and left hand. After attempting to kill her he ran away from the spot,” the officer said.

According to the police, pedestrians alerted them and after reaching the spot they rushed the woman to KEM hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the detection team from Dadar police station started looking for the accused. A police team spotted him near Kirti College, Dadar Chowpatty, and when they were chasing him he started stabbing himself to avoid his arrest but the team managed to nab him. He was rushed to Sion Hospital for treating the self-inflicted injuries.

A senior officer said, “We have deployed adequate security near his ward in which he is admitted for treatment, once he is discharged we will arrest him for further investigation.”

The accused has been booked under Sections 307 (Attempt to Murder) , 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

