Home / India News / Man, wanting son, rips open pregnant wife’s stomach in Uttar Pradesh

Man, wanting son, rips open pregnant wife’s stomach in Uttar Pradesh

Pannalal slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area, injuring her seriously, SP (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan said.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Press Trust of India

An FIR has been lodged and the husband has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In a loathsome incident, a father of five daughters here allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening allegedly to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time.

An FIR has been lodged and the husband has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

An FIR has been lodged and the husband has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the reasons behind the crime is being looked into.

The family of the woman, who was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition, alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The locals immediately rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition.

The woman is said to be six to seven months pregnant, police said.

