Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP

A video of the brutal beating went viral on social media on Thursday prompting the police to conduct an inquiry into it but by then the alleged thief had been booked under the Arms Act and sent to jail.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:30 IST

By Sudhir Jain | Edited by Sabir Husain, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Ratlam

Police sent the alleged thief was sent to jail after a knife was found on him. (Representative photo)

A 40-year-old man was tied to a pick-up truck and beaten up by a mob for allegedly stealing garlic from a vegetable market in Ratlam district, 291 km west of Bhopal on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Kadar Hussain, a resident of Jaora town, about 40 kilometres from Ratlam district headquarters. He is already facing two theft cases lodged earlier, police said.

A video of the brutal beating went viral on social media on Thursday prompting the police to conduct an inquiry into it but by then Kadar had been booked under the Arms Act and sent to jail.

In the three-minute video clip Hussain’s hands are seen tied behind a pick-up truck and people beating him up with sticks. Those beating him are heard asking him to confess that he had stolen garlic from the market.



City superintendent of police (CSP) of Jaora P S Ranawat said, “A group of people handed over Kadar Hussain to Jaora police station. They had also recovered a knife from his. After an inquiry he was arrested under section 25 of the Arms Act. Later, he was sent to jail.”

Ranawat said, “Since the video has come to light now I have asked Jaora police station to identify the people who beat him up. We will take action according to findings in the probe.”

This is the second incident within a week in Madhya Pradesh in which people have taken the law in their hands and beat up an alleged thief in public.

Last week, a 30-year-old man was mercilessly beaten in Guna for allegedly trying to steal a pesticide packet. Later, police had registered a case against eight people who allegedly beat the man.

