Man who married transgender five years ago arrested for kidnapping infant

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Jaipur on Friday on charges of kidnapping an infant because he didn’t have a child, the police said. They said the man married a transgender five years ago and was unhappy about not having a child. The Jaipur city police on Friday had arrested four persons identified as Neeraj Kumar (30), Jitendra Gurjar (31), Rajamohan (27), Rahul Singh (27).

On Wednesday night around 8 pm, a two-year-old daughter of a construction labour was abducted by four bike-borne men from Pratap Nagar police station area.

“Seeing the seriousness of the case, three special teams were formed to nab the accused and find the girl. On the basis of technical and manual investigations, teams were sent to Khaniya Bandha and Luniyawas area of the city who started looking for the girl. On Friday, the location of the girl was traced and she was rescued,” said Rahul Jain, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East.

Also read: Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor

A senior police official related to the investigation said that the preliminary probe reveals that Gurjar had married a transgender and wanted a baby to fulfil their wish of parenthood.

“As Gurjar had married a transgender five years back, he could not have a baby because of his partner. A few days back, Gurjar shared his problem with his friend Rajamohan and asked him to look for a baby. Rajamohan further asked Rahul and Neeraj to look for a baby after which they found a girl on July 20 in Ramnagariya police station area. They kidnapped her and later dropped her at her home and on July 22 as the child was older. They later kidnapped the victim on July 22 night,” the officer said. He further added that the girl is fine and has been handed over to her family members.