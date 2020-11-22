Man who stabbed Agra dentist held after encounter

The accused allegedly stabbed the dentist with a knife multiple times while her children were in another room. (ANI)

A 38-year-old dental surgeon was stabbed to death at her home in Agra and her two children were injured by a robber who entered the house on the pretext of recharging the family’s set-top-box on Friday afternoon, police officials said on Saturday, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

According to police, the accused, identified as Shubham Pathak, entered the house of the deceased, Dr Nisha Singhal, with the intention of robbing the family.

“Dr Nisha Singhal was at home along with her two children when the accused reached the house. He was a known face for the doctor’s family as he used to come for television re-charging,” inspector general (Agra Range) A Satish Ganesh said.

The accused allegedly stabbed the dentist with a knife multiple times while her children were in another room, Ganesh said. Her husband, Dr Ajay Singhal, was not at the house at the time of the incident, he added.

The accused was arrested on Saturday following a brief gunfight. “Police teams were constituted and the accused was seen driving a motorcycle in trans-Yamuna area the following day (Saturday). Police vigil was enhanced and a barrier was placed at 100 feet road where the accused reached but he saw the police and tried to escape. He then fired at police and was injured in counter firing and arrested,” Ganesh said, adding that Pathak has been hospitalised with a bullet injury in his legs.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He also attacked the son and daughter of the doctor,” the IG said. The children, four and eight, are being treated at a hospital, he said.

The police have recovered the jewellery and cash that Pathak stole from Singhal’s house. “Police recovered ₹24,000 cash, jewellery, Singhal’s Aadhaar card and Pathak’s driving license from his bag,” the IG said.