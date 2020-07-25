Sections
Home / India News / ‘Managing publicity and news’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Covid-19 handling in letter to CM

‘Managing publicity and news’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Covid-19 handling in letter to CM

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Congress general secretary said that the battle against the pandemic cannot be fought by just “managing publicity and news”.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the state government by believing in the “no test = no coronavirus” mantra has adopted a low testing policy.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, saying that at a time when there is an “explosive” rise in cases, its “no test is equal to no corona” policy can lead to a “frightening situation”.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Congress general secretary said that the battle against the pandemic cannot be fought by just “managing publicity and news”.

Noting that 2,500 cases of coronavirus were reported in UP on Friday, she said almost all the metros were flooded with Covid-19 cases, but now even the villages were not far behind in the spread.

“Quarantine centres in UP are in a pathetic state. In some places, the situation is so bad, that people are fearing mismanagement more than the coronavirus. Because of such a scenario, they are not stepping out of their homes for getting tested,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “This is a great failure of the government,” she asserted.



The state government by believing in the “no test = no coronavirus” mantra has adopted a low testing policy, she alleged.

“There is an explosive rise in Covid-19 cases. Till testing will not be increased in a transparent manner, the fight against the pandemic will be incomplete and the situation can become more frightening,” she said.

“The prime minister is a Member of Parliament from Varanasi, the defence minister from Lucknow, many other Union ministers are from UP. Why can’t temporary hospitals be opened in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra etc.” Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Tightening its grip over Uttar Pradesh, Covid-19 claimed a record 50 lives in the state on Friday as the deadly virus infected 2,667 people more in the largest single-day spike till date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle
Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST
Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm
Jul 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates
Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Nafisa Ali Sodhi: Our 65 plus politicians are working, so why target actors
Jul 25, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.