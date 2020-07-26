Manipur announces restrictions, penalties to contain Covid-19 outbreak

Sections
Any person who violates quarantine guidelines and protocol will be fined Rs 1,000 on each occasion, while failure to wear a mask in public places, according to the Manipur government notification.

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Imphal

On July 26, Manipur reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,235. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Manipur has announced stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease by enacting the ‘The Manipur Epidemic Diseases (Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines) Regulation, 2020.

Any person who violates quarantine guidelines and protocol will be fined Rs 1,000 on each occasion, while failure to wear a mask in public places, failure to maintain social distance in public places and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places will carry a fine of Rs 200 each, according to the notification released on Saturday.

On Sunday, the state reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,235. The number of active and recovered cases are 714 and 1521 respectively.

The notification also states that spitting in public places carries a penalty of Rs 500 while gathering in excess of permitted number of persons carries a penalty of Rs 10,000. Any other violation of guidelines carries a fine of Rs 1,000.



“In case any person fails to pay the penalty on the spot, such person shall be liable for prosecution under Section 188 of IPC and the authorised police officer shall take cognizance of the offence on his own or on receipt of any complaint from the authorised person/authority,” it said.

These regulations shall be in force for a period of one year.

