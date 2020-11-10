Sections
Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 1 seat, Independent supported by BJP wins 1

The BJP contested in three seats and supported an Independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Bypolls were held in five assembly constituencies in Manipur on November 7 (Representational)

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat, while Y Antas Khan, an Independent candidate supported by the saffron party bagged the Lilong seat in Manipur, officials said Tuesday. BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Singh and Ngamthang Haokip were leading from Wangjing Tentha and Saitu seats respectively, they said.

Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the Wangoi seat by defeating his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People’s Party by 257 votes, as per the ECI website. In the Lilong seat, Y Antas Khan won by defeating his nearest rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes. Paonam Brojen Singh was leading over his nearest rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh of the Congress by over 1,560 seats in the Wangjin Tentha seat.

In Saitu constituency, Ngamthang Haokip was ahead of his Congress rival Lamtinthang Haokip by 4,297 votes.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP. The BJP contested in three seats and supported an Independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

