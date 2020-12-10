Sections
Home / India News / Manipur CM Biren Singh inaugurates 100-bed Covid centre

Manipur CM Biren Singh inaugurates 100-bed Covid centre

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:22 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Manipur has a total of 2,759 Covid beds. (Photo@NBirenSingh)

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Thursday inaugurated a new 100-bedded Covid Block having 10 Intensive Care Units (ICU) at the state run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren, who is a Covid survivor, urged professionals in the medical field to work with dedication in curbing the pandemic.

Stating that the government and the people do understand that medical professionals are working tirelessly in fighting the pandemic, the CM assured that their grievances and demands would be looked into. He however added that it is the time to concentrate on tackling the virus because the whole world is facing a situation similar to wartime.

Later in a tweet, CM Biren said, “100-bedded Dedicated COVID Block at JNIMS inaugurated today and handed over to the people and the medical professionals who are leading from the front in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic.”



Manipur has a total of 2,759 Covid beds.

As of today, the cumulative number of positive cases is 26,685 while the numbers of active and recovered cases stands at 2,970 and 23,397, respectively, officials said. The cumulative number of deaths is 318 while the recovery rate is 87.67 percent.

Advisor to chief minister (Health) Dr Sapam Ranjan, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) V Vumlunmang, Director (Health Services) Dr K Rajo, Director (JNIMS) Dr Th Bhimo and Medical Superintendent (JNIMS) Prof Kh Lokeshore were also present at the day’s event.

