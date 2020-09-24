Manipur CM inducts five ministers in Cabinet rejig

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah administering the oath of office to new ministers at the Raj Bhavan on in Imphal Thursday. (https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh)

The three-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in Manipur on Thursday inducted five new ministers and dropped six ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle that aims to bring stability to the government that was rocked by dissension in June.

The newly inducted ministers include BJP MLAs S Rajen (Lamsang),Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon),Th Satyabarta (Yaiskul) and two former MLAs O Lukhoi (Wangoi) and Okram Henry (Wangkhei).

Lukhoi and Henry were Congress MLAs who resigned and joined the BJP on August 11, hours after the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Biren Singh led government , which was defeated on the floor of the house. Three other Congress MLAs have also resigned with them and joined the BJP. Henry is nephew of former chief minister and Congress leader, Okram Ibobi Singh.

Political experts said the reshuffle shows the the BJP’s central leadership has imposed faith on CM Singh and has punished National People Party for rebelling against him in June, when three NPP ministers had resigned and supported the claim of former chief minister and Congress leader Ibobi Singh.

The three ministers who were dropped on Wednesday are V Hangkhalian, who held the agriculture and animal husbandry portfolio, Nemcha Kipgen (Social Welfare and Cooperation), and Th Radheshyam (Education, Labour and Employment).

Later, on Thursday, three more ministers L Jayantakumar (Health & Family welfare),K Shyam(Consumers Affairs Food & Public Distribution) and N Kayisii( Tribal Affairs & Fisheries) were dropped from the ministry.

While Jayantakumar and Kayisii are from the National Peoples’ Party (NPP), Shyam belongs to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The NPP and the lone LJP MLA has helped the BJP to form in the government in 2017 even though the BJP got 21 seats as against 28 by the Congress in 60 member house. Biren Singh was able to get support of all non Congress MLAs and form the government.

In June, 2020, 9 MLAs including four of NPP and one TMC and independent MLA withdrew support to the BJP and decided to back Ibobi Singh’s claim to form the government. However, the BJP was quick to react and took the rebel MLAs to Delhi for a meeting with home minister Amit Shah. After the meeting, the rebels returned to the BJP fold and government was saved.

On August 11, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government. Five Congress MLAs skipped the assembly session, thereby reducing the strength of the house and helping the BJP to win the trust vote. They later in the day resigned from the legislative assembly membership.

The swearing-in ceremony of the five ministers was held at around 5pm in the banquet hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal as per the existing standard operating procedure. The oath of office was administered by governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

“The reshuffle is a routine affair as desired by national leaders for development of the state,” Biren SIngh said after the swearing in.

The BJP led government in Manipur came to power in March 2017 with support of four MLAs each from NPP and NPF besides one MLA each from TMC, Lok Janshakti Party, and an Independent in the 60 member House.

The effective strength of the house is 47 on account of 5 Congress and 3 BJP MLAs resigning and 5 Congress MLAs disqualified. The BJP has 18 MLAs each and has support of 11 other MLAs. The Congress also has 18 MLAs now. With by-polls to the 12 assembly elections slated with Bihar assembly elections, the BJP is confident of getting majority on its own.