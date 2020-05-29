Sections
Manipur Covid-19 tally rises to 59 with four more cases

With the new confirmed cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 59 and after discharge of the two more from RIMS, the number of active cases now stands at 52, according to second press release which was made available around 8.30 pm.

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:45 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

So far the total recovered cases in the state is 7, the release said. Earlier five cases have recovered during their treatment and discharged from the hospitals in April and May. (ANI)

Manipur has registered 4 more Covid -19 positive cases taking the state’s total to 59, while two cases discharged after recovery, state health officials said on Friday.

Stating that the cases were tested last night at the VRDLs (Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and they were found Covid-19 positive, the Covid-19 common control room in a press release, on Friday said, “They are now admitted in the COVID care facility at RIMS.”

Stating that their conditions are stable, the first release which was available around noon added, “All necessary control measures like containment and contact tracing are in place.”

Meanwhile Shramik Special train from Delhi with around 1600 stranded people of the state, arrived at Jiribam railway station, 220 km west of Imphal on Friday,according to official sources.

Later, the passengers were taken to quarantine centres, as per the state government’s guidelines. So far, 18 special trains, carrying stranded people from Manipur, have arrived at Jiribam.

Similarly, around 500 passengers on Friday, have come back by air after domestic flight services resumed on May 25,sources said.

At this juncture,in an effort to spread awareness to the public on Covid-19 pandemic, a Joint Committee along with representatives from different Civil society organizations of the state was formed in Manipur.

The Joint Committee was constituted with MLA Th Satyabrata of Yaiskul assembly constituency as convener and Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro and MLA H Dingo of Sekmai assembly constituency as co-conveners,sources said.

