Manipur district authority adopts new strategy to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

As a new strategy to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, the administrative authority of Manipur’s Imphal West district has declared a major portion of an assembly constituency in the state capital as a containment zone. The move will come into effect from 6 pm on October 17 and will continue until the containment zone is denotified.

The deputy commissioner of Imphal West district issued an order on Friday, declaring a portion of Thangmeiband assembly constituency as a Covid-19 containment zone. The order cited the rise in Covid-19 cases and the need to urgently break the chain of transmission in the area.

While movement of people will not be allowed in and out of the containment zone, except for medical emergency and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance and other clinical interventions would be carried out within the containment zone as per the guidelines of the Union home ministry, the order stated.

Besides sealing the said geographical areas, entry and exit of people in the containment area would be prohibited. Schools and offices located within the area would be shut and no vehicular movement will be allowed.

The residents within the containment area are advised to use the Aarogya Setu app apart from wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and avoid eating from the same plate. Besides, the residents are also directed not go out during the containment period, said the order. Violators of the order will be punished under Section 188 of India Penal Code (IPC).

As on Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Manipur stood at 15,141, including 3,587 active cases and 11,443 recovered patients. So far, the state has reported 111 deaths. The recovery rate is 75,57 percent as per an official press release.