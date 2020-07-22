Manipur district put under complete curfew, lockdown after spike in Covid-19 cases

A girl buys surgical masks amid Covid--19 outbreak in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (AP)

Authorities in Manipur’s Thoubal have put the district under complete curfew and lockdown till July 27 after the detection of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in some residents with no recent travel history outside the state.

Dr J Suresh Babu, Manipur’s chief secretary and the chairperson of state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued an order on Tuesday.

“There shall be a complete curfew in the entire Thoubal district until further orders or till July 27 whichever is earlier. Only the personnel of essential services permitted by the deputy commissioner, Thoubal will be allowed,” the order said.

“No inter-district movement including passing through Thoubal district will be allowed,” it added.

Officials have said 25 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday.

Chief minister N Biren Singh acknowledging the development and said in a Facebook post on Tuesday: “To prevent further spreading of Covid-19 - Thoubal district will be under total lockdown.”

Earlier in the day, N Bandana Devi, Thoubal’s deputy commissioner directed all the main markets, including Thoubal and Lilong Bazars, located within the district to remain closed with immediate effect.

Several regions of Thoubal district have been notified containment zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the last few days.

Manipur’s Jiribam district, which borders Assam on the west, had been under complete lockdown since July 5 after a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases. It is scheduled to continue until July 22.

The state recorded 90 new Covid-19 cases, according to a press release issued by Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, the additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, on Tuesday.

With the discharge of 64 people in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state has increased to 68.68%, the release said. The cumulative number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,015 and that of active and recovered cases is 631 and 1,384 respectively.

In another development, 158 people and 230 vehicles were detained for violating lockdown norms and fined a sum of Rs 32,100, sources in the state police department said.