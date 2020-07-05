Manipur district put under complete lockdown after ‘sudden spurt’ in Covid-19 cases

Manipur has so far recorded 1,325 cases of Covid-19. While 667 patients have recovered, the total number of active cases stand at 658. (PTI Photo)

After reports of a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 48 hours, Jiribam district in Manipur has been put under “complete lockdown”.

State Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, who is the chairperson of state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued an order in this regard on Saturday evening.

“There shall be complete curfew in the entire Jiribam district until further orders or till July 15 whichever is earlier,” the order of the chief secretary said. “Only the personnel of essential services permitted by the Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam will be allowed.”

Effecting the lockdown and curfew in the whole of Jiribam district, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, the order allows “only inter-state good carrying vehicles” to pass the Jiribam gate, which is located about 220 km west of Manipur’s capital Imphal. It is one of the key points to enter the state.

“Passenger coming by vehicles at Jiribam gate after the midnight of July 5 will not be allowed to pass and will be put in institutional quarantine at Jiribam,” the order added.

The order of the Chief Secretary came after a meeting of the State Consultative Committee on Covid-19 which was chaired by state Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh.

The decision to lockdown the whole of the district was taken after 28 police personnel stationed in the district headquarter tested positive for Covid-19.This followed the Covid-19 positive result of an assistant sub-inspector posted in Jiribam.

All the personnel have been sent to Covid-19 care centres, and state health authority has traced 180 people who came in close contact with the infected police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam District had declared 17 areas as containment zones. An order has also been issued in this regard on Saturday.

However, Manipur’s Covid-19 recovered cases surpassed the number of active cases on Saturday for the first time since the government began evacuation of stranded people of the state from other states in early May.

Manipur has so far recorded 1,325 cases of Covid-19. While 667 patients have recovered, the total number of active cases stand at 658. The recovery rate in the state is 50.33 per cent.