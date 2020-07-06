Manipur Dy CM’s portfolios restored after NPP renews support to BJP-led coalition

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and NPP MLA Yumnam Joykumar Singh has withdrawn support to the BJP-led government last month before he agreed to return to the fold. (https://www.facebook.com/YJoykumarSinghIPS)

Manipur’s Deputy Chief Minister and National People party MLA Yumnam Joykumar Singh has been reallocated the portfolios of finance, science and technology, economics and statistics departments that he held earlier before he withdrew support to the government last month.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu issued a notification (dated July 5, 2020) of reallocation of the portfolios.

As per the notification, Chief Minister N Biren Singh presently holds the charge of Home, Personnel, Planning, GAD, Vigilance, Transport, Minor irrigation, Tourism, Minority affairs OBC & SC, Information Technology, Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD),Horticulture & Soil Conservation and any other departments not allocated specifically.

Joykumar was reallocated the portfolios 11 days after he and three other NPP MLAs, L Jayentakumar, N Kayisii and Letpao Haokip who had withdrawn support to the BJP-led coalition government, agreed to return to the government.

Biren Singh’s government was in trouble after nine MLAs, including the four NPP ministers and three BJP MLAs withdrew support to it on June 17.

To resolve the political crisis, NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma air dashed to Imphal twice. They also flew to Delhi along with NPP MLAs to call on the BJP national leaders to patch up differences in the Manipur coalition.