Sections
Home / India News / Manipur Dy CM’s portfolios restored after NPP renews support to BJP-led coalition

Manipur Dy CM’s portfolios restored after NPP renews support to BJP-led coalition

Yumnam Joykumar Singh is in charge of finance, science and technology, economics and statistics departments of the Manipur government.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Imphal

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and NPP MLA Yumnam Joykumar Singh has withdrawn support to the BJP-led government last month before he agreed to return to the fold. (https://www.facebook.com/YJoykumarSinghIPS)

Manipur’s Deputy Chief Minister and National People party MLA Yumnam Joykumar Singh has been reallocated the portfolios of finance, science and technology, economics and statistics departments that he held earlier before he withdrew support to the government last month.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu issued a notification (dated July 5, 2020) of reallocation of the portfolios.

As per the notification, Chief Minister N Biren Singh presently holds the charge of Home, Personnel, Planning, GAD, Vigilance, Transport, Minor irrigation, Tourism, Minority affairs OBC & SC, Information Technology, Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD),Horticulture & Soil Conservation and any other departments not allocated specifically.

Joykumar was reallocated the portfolios 11 days after he and three other NPP MLAs, L Jayentakumar, N Kayisii and Letpao Haokip who had withdrawn support to the BJP-led coalition government, agreed to return to the government.



Biren Singh’s government was in trouble after nine MLAs, including the four NPP ministers and three BJP MLAs withdrew support to it on June 17.

To resolve the political crisis, NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma air dashed to Imphal twice. They also flew to Delhi along with NPP MLAs to call on the BJP national leaders to patch up differences in the Manipur coalition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three end lives in separate incidents in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Jul 07, 2020 00:15 IST
Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Lockdown blues: Psychological counselling being provided to all, Chandigarh admn tells HC
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Jul 07, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.